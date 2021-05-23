Italian cable car plunges to ground, killing at least 13

Italy Cable Car Deaths A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop vantage point of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground on Sunday. AP (Associated Press)

Thirteen people were killed and more were feared dead after a cable car taking visitors to a mountain top in a picturesque part of northern Italy crashed on Sunday.

Two children were taken to hospital in a serious condition after the cabin fell to the ground and then tumbled down a slope, authorities said.

Marcella Severino, Mayor of the resort town of Stresa, said the car went out of control and hit a pylon after a cable apparently broke.

It crashed to the ground and overturned two or three times before hitting some trees, Ms Severino said. Some of those who died were thrown from the cabin.

Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore, one of Italy's most picturesque lakes.

“It was a terrible, terrible scene,” Ms Severino told Italy’s SkyTG24.

She said a third person was also injured.

The plunge on the Stresa-Mottarone line happened about 100 metres before the final pylon, in a spot where the cables were particularly high, said Walter Milan, a spokesman for Italy’s Alpine rescue service.

Mr Milan said the cable line was renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns in Italy curtailed travel.

He said families might have been flocking to the mountain because of sunny weather after months of restrictions.

The line is popular with tourists and locals hoping to scale Mottarone, which reaches 1,491 metres and overlooks the surrounding Alps of Italy’s Piedmont region.

The mountain has a small amusement park, Alpyland, which has a children’s rollercoaster. The area also has mountain bike paths and hiking trails.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi offered his condolences to the families of the victims “with a particular thought about the seriously injured children and their families”.

It was Italy’s worst cable car disaster since 1998, when a low-flying US military jet cut through the cable of a ski lift in Cavalese, in the Dolomites, killing 20 people.

While the cause has not been determined, the latest accident raises more questions about the quality of Italy’s transport.

In 2018, the Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed after years of neglect, killing 43 people.

UAE squad v Australia Rohan Mustafa (C), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Fahad Nawaz, Amjed Gul, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Muhammad Naveed, Amir Hayat, Ghulam Shabir (WK), Qadeer Ahmed, Tahir Latif, Zahoor Khan

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

Brief scores: Barcelona 3 Pique 38', Messi 51 (pen), Suarez 82' Rayo Vallecano 1 De Tomas Gomez 24'

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

