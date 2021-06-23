Illegal crossings to Europe back on the rise after pandemic slump

Number of migrant crossings from January to May was 47% higher than last year

Migrants and refugees of different nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea. AP 
Migrants and refugees of different nationalities wait for assistance aboard an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea. AP 

Illegal migrant crossings into Europe were up by nearly 50 per cent in the first five months of 2021.

EU border agency Frontex said crossings were on the rise again after falling to a record low in the early months of the pandemic.

In May, with Covid restrictions falling away in much of Europe, the number of arrivals was more than double that in May 2020.

Read More

Migrants sleep on cardboard boxes and under a makeshift tent near Benitez beach, Ceuta. Karen RiceScared, hungry and homeless: Plight of migrant children in Ceuta

The total number from January to May was 47,100, a rise of about 47 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The biggest jump took place on the central Mediterranean route from North Africa to Italy.

The number of illegal crossings on that route more than doubled compared with last year, with about 15,700 between January and May.

More than 1,000 boats arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the space of 12 hours at the height of the influx in May, leading to fears for safety on the island, with a police union official describing the situation as “literally explosive”.

Migrants from Tunisia and Bangladesh were the two largest groups taking the route.

In the Eastern Mediterranean, numbers were down compared with early 2020 when Turkey sparked a crisis by throwing open its border with Greece.

However, there was a threefold rise in the month of May, when about 1,400 crossed into Europe on the route.

Frontex is under scrutiny by rights groups for its alleged role in pushing migrants back to Turkey, which it denies.

It has about 600 officers in Greece monitoring the border and dealing with incoming migrants.

Greece proposed last month that the border agency should operate beyond Europe’s waters to stop illegal migrants.

More than a million refugees and migrants entered Greece at the height of the 2015 refugee crisis, mostly on boats from Turkey.

Most of the illegal crossings on the Eastern Mediterranean route this year have been by Turkish and Syrian nationals.

Two small boats with migrants leaving Morocco head towards the Spanish city of Ceuta on the coast of North Africa. EPA 
Two small boats with migrants leaving Morocco head towards the Spanish city of Ceuta on the coast of North Africa. EPA 

More guards in Spain

Migrant crossings to Spain were also up compared with last year, with people from Algeria accounting for three-quarters of these.

About 4,500 people crossed the Mediterranean to Spain, while another 5,300 arrived in the Canary Islands.

Frontex said it would scale up its presence in Spain for the summer, with 100 officers checking arrivals at Spanish ports.

They will include forged document experts and border guards who are specially trained to detect stolen cars.

“The information collected during the operation is important for the fight against criminal organisations and future investigations,” Frontex said.

Some of the Frontex officers will be deployed to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the coast of North Africa.

Spain sent troops to the enclave last month after a sudden surge of migrants to the border.

Some 1,500 migrant children are being housed in overcrowded warehouses in Ceuta, activists say.

Published: June 23, 2021 01:30 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
England forward Harry Kane and midfielder Jack Grealish after the victory against the Czech Republic. AFP

Southgate calls Mount and Chilwell isolation 'bizarre'

Football
Libya’s Foreign Minister, Najla El Mangoush, in Tripoli this year. Getty

Libya’s first female foreign minister rallies support for peace plan

World
England supporters arrive at Wembley Stadium in west London on June 22, 2021, to watch the UEFA EURO 2020 football match between England and Czech Republic. AFP

WHO concerned about eased virus restrictions for Euro 2020

Europe
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced billions of pounds in aid cuts last year. Reuters

British government rated inadequate in review of aid programmes

World
The British government is allowing up to 60,000 football fans to attend the semi-final and final of Euro 2020. Getty Images

Euro 2020 semi-final: How 60,000 fans are allowed at Wembley Stadium

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world