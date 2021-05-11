Arrivals of migrants on Italian island of Lampedusa swell past 2,100 in 24 hours

Hundreds of migrants have arrived on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa which has struggled to manage the influx in recent days.

Since Sunday, at least 2,100 asylum seekers have reached the island after making the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean to European shores.

Traffickers in Libya and Tunisia made use of calm sea conditions to launch unseaworthy boats, with the 635 latest arrivals following more than 1,400 who arrived on Sunday.

Some migrants were forced to sleep on the docking area after the island's processing centre 200-plus capacity was surpassed.

Officials say the overcrowding has led to a tense situation on Lampedusa, which is located 300 kilometres from the Libyan coast.

“The situation on Lampedusa is literally explosive," said police union official Domenico Pianese. "If we have another day like yesterday, with an incessant succession of disembarking, it won’t be possible to manage public and health safety,” he said.

Among those arriving on Lampedusa since Sunday are Somali, Eritrean, Sudanese and Bangladeshi migrants, UN refugee agency officials said.

In Brussels, the EU’s top migration official, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, appealed to member countries to help Italy by taking in some of the migrants. So far, no countries have responded to the call.

Migrants rest at a reception centre after arriving on the southern island of Lampedusa, Italy. Reuters.

"So far, we have had contacts with several member states. Until now we haven't received any specific pledge as regards, for example, relocation," a spokesman for the EU Commission told a news conference on Tuesday.

“There is a need for solidarity towards Italy and I call on other member states to support with relocation,” Ms Johansson told reporters, after talks with the head of the UN’s refugee agency. “I know it’s more difficult of course in pandemic times, but I think it’s possible to manage.”

Meanwhile, newspaper la Repubblica reported that Italy's government is set to ask the European Union to pay Libya to stop migrant boats leaving its coast,

The scheme, which the newspaper says Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi may propose to EU leaders at a May 24-25 summit, would be similar to a deal struck with Turkey to halt migrant flows from the Balkans in 2016.

About 13,000 migrants disembarked in Italy from the start of 2021 to May 10, up from 4,184 in the same period last year, interior ministry data shows.

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

A German university was a good fit for the family budget Annual fees for the Technical University of Munich - £600 Shared rental accommodation per month depending on the location ranges between £200-600 The family had budgeted for food, books, travel, living expenses - £20,000 annually Overall costs in Germany are lower than the family estimated As proof that the student has the ability to take care of expenses, international students must open a blocked account with about £8,640 Students are permitted to withdraw £720 per month

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The Saudi Cup race card 1 The Jockey Club Local Handicap (TB) 1,800m (Dirt) $500,000 2 The Riyadh Dirt Sprint (TB) 1,200m (D) $1.500,000 3 The 1351 Turf Sprint 1,351m (Turf) $1,000,000 4 The Saudi Derby (TB) 1600m (D) $800,000 5 The Neom Turf Cup (TB) 2,100m (T) $1,000,000 6 The Obaiya Arabian Classic (PB) 2,000m (D) $1,900,000 7 The Red Sea Turf Handicap (TB) 3,000m (T) $2,500,000 8 The Saudi Cup (TB) 1,800m (D) $20,000,000

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

Korean Film Festival 2019 line-up Innocent Witness, June 26 at 7pm On Your Wedding Day, June 27 at 7pm The Great Battle, June 27 at 9pm The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, June 28 at 4pm Romang, June 28 at 6pm Mal Mo E: The Secret Mission, June 28 at 8pm Underdog, June 29 at 2pm Nearby Sky, June 29 at 4pm A Resistance, June 29 at 6pm

