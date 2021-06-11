German police unit disbanded over suspected far-right chats

Elite officers in Frankfurt suspected of sharing neo-Nazi imagery

German police are under scrutiny over allegations of far-right extremism. Getty Images 
German police are under scrutiny over allegations of far-right extremism. Getty Images 

An elite German police unit will be disbanded over suspicions that officers exchanged far-right content in online chat groups.

Members of Frankfurt’s SEK commando unit are suspected of exchanging Nazi imagery.

The case is the latest in a series of extremism allegations in the ranks of the German police and military.

Read More

Politicians need to be aware of the risk of extremist groups inflaming violence, report warns. EPAFar right copies tactics of religious extremists

The chats surfaced during a separate investigation into an SEK officer who was suspected of sharing child abuse imagery.

“During an evaluation of the suspect’s mobile phones, several chat groups where criminal content was shared by members were identified,” senior prosecutor Nadja Niesen said.

Some of the suspects had their homes and workplaces searched in dawn raids by Frankfurt prosecutors and criminal investigators in the state of Hesse.

Seventeen officers are suspected of sharing neo-Nazi images or content that incited racial hatred.

Three senior officers are accused of obstruction of justice because they allegedly failed to intervene or sanction those involved.

Of the 20 suspects, nineteen are active police officers and one is retired. The serving officers have been temporarily relieved of their duties.

The “unacceptable conduct” of some SEK officers made the unit’s dissolution inevitable, said Hesse state interior minister Peter Beuth.

He said an “entirely new leadership culture” was needed in the special forces.

Concern over far right

Sharing Nazi imagery is illegal in Germany, where far-right extremism is a sensitive subject because of the legacy of the Nazi dictatorship and the Holocaust.

German officials have faced accusations of not doing enough to root out potentially violent nationalists in their ranks.

The Defence Ministry last year disbanded a special forces unit over separate allegations of far-right extremism.

It came after police found weapons, explosives and ammunition in the private property of one of the elite soldiers.

In July last year, a former police officer was arrested on suspicion of sending threatening emails to politicians and other public figures.

The anonymous messages were allegedly signed “NSU 2.0”, a reference to a neo-Nazi cell that committed a string of racist murders in the 2000s.

In May, a former German soldier went on trial accused of plotting to attack high-ranking politicians while posing as a Syrian refugee.

Franco Albrecht, 32, allegedly planned to stir up anti-migrant sentiment in Germany. He denies plotting an attack.

Published: June 11, 2021 07:53 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Boris Johnson has challenged the world's richest countries to prioritise the education of girls. Getty Images

G7 boost for girls as Boris Johnson challenges leaders to fund female education

Europe
A UK study has found that rigourous exercise can increase the risk of developing MND for those who have a family history of the illness. Getty Images

Rigorous exercise increases risk of motor neurone disease

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
US President Joe Biden, left, poses for a photo with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday June 10, 2021. AP

Biden meets Johnson: leaders find common ground on eve of G7

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez