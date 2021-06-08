Experts urge EU and US to strike privacy deal amid row over air passenger data sharing

Trade blocs encouraged to reach agreement at next week's summit in Brussels

After 9/11, authorities in Europe agreed to share sensitive details about outbound travellers with the US in return for certain privacy protections. AFP
After 9/11, authorities in Europe agreed to share sensitive details about outbound travellers with the US in return for certain privacy protections. AFP

Experts are urging the US and the EU to strike an agreement for digital privacy amid a continuing dispute over the sharing of civilian airline passenger data.

Experts at an online Atlantic Council event said the clash between national security and civil liberties is set to grow unless a deal on sharing information can be reached.

After 9/11, authorities in Europe agreed to share sensitive information about outbound travellers with the US Department of Homeland Security in return for privacy protection.

Read More

Tunisian-born Zahbi Zalouti, left, who was arrested in Stockholm on December 30, is suspected of planning a terror attack in Copenhagen together with three other men.EU wants details of Gulf flight passengers

Data such as passenger name records includes information on air passengers' email addresses, itineraries and credit card numbers.

The records have been used by many countries in recent years to help foil terror attacks and prevent funding of extremist activity.

But the previously successful data-sharing agreement has come under scrutiny from European privacy campaigners, especially after a 2017 EU Court of Justice opinion that demanded new privacy rules.

Those rules are incompatible with how US authorities have used the records.

At the council's "Avoiding the Next Transatlantic Security Crisis" event, Dr Frances Burwell, senior director at McLarty Associates, said the digital economy between the US and the EU was of growing importance.

An summit between the EU and US in Brussels on June 15 would be an ideal time to create the basis for a transatlantic agreement on the use of passenger data, Dr Burwell said.

She said now was the time to think about an agreement and that it would be unsustainable to continue without a "better basis for the transfer of data".

"It is the growing part of our economic relationship and therefore any rules, any arrangements, that we make between ourselves that have to do with data transfers, et cetera, are only going to become much more important in the future," Dr Burwell said.

She said every democracy that has tried to tackle online privacy and national security faced challenges that would grow as data protocols spread around the world.

"This is something that every democracy struggles with," Dr Burwell said. "This is not just a US issue and a European issue.

"So I'm hoping that we will see the establishment next week of a digital council or tech and trade council, whatever you call it – some high-level forum that will provide oversight for these issues and provide the political impetus to get them moving towards resolution."

Despite the difference of opinion, the two sides were "pretty close to each other" and Europe has had the same impetus to stop terror activities, such as the 2015 Paris attacks.

Ken Propp, professor of EU law at Georgetown University, told the event that the US must take advantage of the EU as it is in a "reflection period" on data law.

The perception that the US is reckless about privacy rights is something policymakers will have to contend with in the future, Prof Propp said.

He said the US would soon be the last significant country in the world without a comprehensive privacy law, a situation he called "catastrophic".

"China's going to pass [a law], India's going to pass one," Prof Propp said. "The perception of that is really a problem in the international forum."

But he said he was hopeful agreements on data retention and deletion could be drawn up in future bilateral discussions.

Updated: June 9, 2021 02:33 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is willing to be arrested in order to reopen his theatres. Getty Images 

Composer Lloyd Webber: open theatres or arrest me

Europe
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 3, 2021 Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session at the "Cidade do Futebol" training camp in Oeiras on the eve of the international friendly football match between Spain and Portugal, in preperation for the UEFA European Championships. The EURO 2020 football tournament will be held in 11 different countries from June 11-July 11. / AFP / PEDRO ROCHA

From Ronaldo to Benzema - Euro 2020 set to be a playground for veteran superstars

Football
A worker prepares a campaign banner of presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi at a print shop in the Iranian capital of Tehran. AFP

Ebrahim Raisi ‘unfit’ for Iran presidency over role in massacres

World
A German police officer and a sniffer dog enter the yard of a villa after a police raid in Leverkusen, Germany. Reuters

Police target notorious Al Zein crime clan with armed raids in Germany

Europe
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government