Armenia PM claims early victory in snap polls

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed victory early on Monday in snap parliamentary elections called to defuse a political crisis after a disastrous war with Azerbaijan.

Preliminary results from Sunday's polls showed Mr Pashinyan's party leading with 58 per cent of the vote, far ahead of former president Robert Kocharyan's Armenian Alliance with 18.8 per cent.

Official results based on ballots from 47 per cent of precincts showed one other party gathering more than 5 per cent of the vote.

Mr Kocharyan's alliance said early on Monday that it would not recognise Mr Pashinyan's claim to victory.

"Hundreds of signals from polling stations testifying to organised and planned falsifications serve as a serious reason for lack of trust," the bloc said.

It would not recognise the results until the "violations" were studied, it said.

The election has been seen as a two-horse race, with Mr Pashinyan and Mr Kocharyan drawing massive crowds in the run-up to the polls.

"The people of Armenia gave our Civil Contract party a mandate to lead the country and personally me to lead the country as Prime Minister," Mr Pashinyan announced in the early hours of Monday.

"We already know that we won a convincing victory in the elections and we will have a convincing majority in Parliament."

He urged supporters to turn up at Yerevan's main square on Monday evening.

The vote was being followed by Armenia's Soviet-era master Russia, arch-foe Azerbaijan and Turkey, which backed Azerbaijan in the six-week war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

Despite stifling heat, almost 50 per cent of about 2.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots, election officials said.

Some observers said turnout in the South Caucasus country of three million people was higher than expected.

During a campaign marred by polarising speech, Mr Pashinyan had said he expected his Civil Contract party to secure 60 per cent of the vote.

On the streets of Yerevan on Sunday, Armenians voiced conflicting opinions about Mr Pashinyan.

Voter Anahit Sargsyan said the prime minister deserved another chance.

Ms Sargsyan, 63, feared the return of the old guard who she accused of plundering the country.

"I voted against a return to the old ways," the former teacher said.

Another voter, Vardan Hovhannisyan, said he cast his ballot for Mr Kocharyan, who calls Russian President Vladimir Putin his friend.

"I voted for secure borders, solidarity in society, the return of our war prisoners, the well-being of the wounded and a strong army," said Mr Hovhannisyan, 41, a musician.

Critics blame Mr Pashinyan for having given up territory in and around Karabakh to Azerbaijan in a humiliating truce agreement, and say he failed to deliver reforms.

Mr Pashinyan has said he had to agree to the Moscow-brokered peace deal with Azerbaijan to prevent further human and territorial losses.

More than 6,500 people were killed in the war, according to the latest official figures from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Besides Mr Kocharyan, two other leaders of post-Soviet Armenia backed parties in the race. All three oppose Mr Pashinyan.

Voting was held in relative calm, but Mr Kocharyan called for an investigation into leaflets attacking him, and his bloc also alleged irregularities.

Mr Kocharyan was accused of rigging a presidential election in favour of his hand-picked ally and presiding over a deadly crackdown on protesters in 2008.

Armenia won international praise for holding its first free and fair vote under Mr Pashinyan in 2018.

During a venomous campaign, candidates exchanged insults and threats.

Mr Pashinyan, 46, brandished a hammer at rallies, while Mr Kocharyan, 66, said he would be ready to fight the prime minister in a duel.

A record four electoral blocs and 21 parties ran for election but only a handful are expected to win seats in Parliament.

A winning party needs to obtain at least 50 per cent of seats plus one and can be assigned more to form a government.