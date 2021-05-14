Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of breaching border

Armenia accused Azerbaijani troops of crossing the southern border and trying to stake claim to territory, in a new escalation of tensions between the arch foes.

Last year Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The six-week conflict claimed more than 6,000 lives and ended after Armenia ceded territory it had controlled for decades.

In the early hours of Thursday, Armenia's acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of new transgressions as he convened an emergency meeting of his security council.

Mr Pashinyan said Azerbaijan's troops had advanced more than three kilometres into southern Armenia and were trying to "lay siege" to Lake Sev Lich, which is shared by the two countries.

"It is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia," Mr Pashinyan said. "This is an act of subversive infiltration."

He said Armenian soldiers had responded with "appropriate tactical manoeuvres" but stressed that the latest tensions should be settled through negotiations.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry termed Mr Pashinyan's claims provocative, saying the country's "border troops are taking positions that belong to Azerbaijan, in the Lachin and Kalbajar districts".

The reaction of Armenia, "which makes provocative statements – is astonishing", the ministry said.

"Azerbaijan is committed to defusing the tensions in the region and urges [Armenia] to take steps in that direction."

Armenia, which had controlled Lachin and Kalbajar since the 1990s, handed the districts to Baku last year under the ceasefire agreement.

The US, one of the three nations in the so-called Minsk Group that leads diplomacy on Nagorno-Karabakh, said it was "closely following" the rising tensions.

"We understand communication between the parties is ongoing and urge restraint in de-escalating the situation peacefully," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed France's solidarity with Armenia, saying: "Azerbaijani armed forces invaded Armenian territory."

In an Armenian-language post on Facebook, Mr Macron said: "They must withdraw immediately."

Mr Pashinyan has been under huge pressure over his handling of the conflict. He resigned in April but stayed on in a caretaker capacity, setting the stage for June 20 parliamentary elections aimed at defusing the political crisis at home.

Moscow brokered a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan but tensions persist. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need for the ceasefire agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be strictly observed during a phone call with Mr Pashinyan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Last month, Yerevan and Baku traded accusations of opening fire in Karabakh and along their shared border.

Ethnic Armenian separatists declared independence for Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region and seized control of the mountainous enclave in a brutal war in the 1990s that left tens of thousands dead and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

How to help Send "thenational" to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. "As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion."

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide "material support or resources" to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

