Nato countries 'agree Ukraine should eventually join alliance'

Nato countries have agreed that Ukraine should become a full member of the alliance in the future, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, Mr Stoltenberg also told reporters that once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have “the deterrence to prevent new attacks”.

Allies are expected to discuss providing more air defence and ammunition for Ukraine at the meeting, which is taking place after Mr Stoltenberg's visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his first visit to the country since Russia launched its invasion last year.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the allies were committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and rejected what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to carve out spheres of influence at gunpoint.

“Our support for the forces of freedom in Ukraine holds strong and true,” Mr Austin told a meeting attended by dozens of Kyiv's supporters.

Germany's Defence Ministry said any decisions on its deployment of Patriot air defence systems to Poland and Slovakia would be discussed with allies in Europe, after a report said Berlin planned to end the deployment by the end of the year.

The planned end to the deployment was reported by the Funke media report, citing a defence ministry representative. The report said the nations had been informed about the plans.

“The statements on deployment plans of our Patriot squadrons in Poland and Slovakia referred to original plans,” the ministry later said.