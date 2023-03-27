Frankfurt and Munich airports suspend flights as strikes hit Germany

Frankfurt and Munich airports have suspended hundreds of flights after Germany suffered one of its largest walkouts in decades.

Millions of travellers and commuters have been affected by the 24-hour walkouts called by the Verdi trade union and railway and transport union EVG amid industrial action that has hit major European economies due to higher food and energy prices.

Disruption at two of the country's largest airports, Munich and Frankfurt am Main, caused many airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, to cancel some services on Sunday and Monday.

The German Airports Association, which estimated about 380,000 air travellers would be affected, said the walkout “went beyond any imaginable and justifiable measure”.

Earlier this month, Bremen, Berlin, Hamburg and Hanover airports cancelled more than 350 flights after security staff walked out. Bus and metro staff in Frankfurt also staged a strike.

Long-distance rail services have also been cancelled by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The company expects the walkout to have a “massive impact” on its entire rail network and has pledged to inform its customers “as quickly and comprehensively as possible” about cancellations and delays.

The Verdi union is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million employees in the public sector, including in public transport and at airports, while EVG negotiates for around 230,000 employees at railway operator Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.

Frank Werneke, head of the Verdi labour union, who spoke of the largest strike in decades, said the labour action was a matter of survival for millions of workers amid high inflation, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

Members of the German public sector workers' union dbb picketing a terminal hall at Frankfurt's airport during a nationwide transport strike. EPA

German consumer prices rose more than anticipated in February — up 9.3 per cent from a year earlier — as cost pressures remained even as the European Central Bank has been trying to tame them with a series of interest rate increases.

EVG chairman Martin Burkert told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper's Monday edition that employers had not yet made a viable offer and warned that further strikes were possible, including over the Easter holiday period.

Deutsche Bahn on Sunday said the strike was “completely excessive, groundless and unnecessary”.

Employers are warning that higher wages for transport workers would result in higher fares and taxes to make up the difference.