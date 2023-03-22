Police officer shot during raids targeting German far right

A police officer was shot on Wednesday during raids against a far-right group in Germany.

He was injured as police searched properties linked to the Reichsbuerger, or Citizens of the Reich movement.

One man was arrested. There was no immediate word on the severity of the policeman's injuries.

MPs said the shooting showed the threat posed by the group, which has been linked to two alleged plots to overthrow the German state.

Its members reject Germany’s post-war democracy and claim allegiance to the German Reich of 1871 to 1945.

Ministers said 20 properties were searched on Wednesday, with some raids taking place across the border in Switzerland.

The shooting occurred in Reutlingen in south-western Germany.

Benjamin Strasser, a secretary for justice, said the raids followed months of investigations and targeted the “biggest terrorist Reichsbuerger cell” uncovered to date.

“The fact that a police officer has apparently been shot shows once again the dangers of operations in this area,” he said.

A police officer was killed in another Reichsbuerger-related raid in 2016.

The group’s activities have led to calls to tighten Germany’s gun laws.

Some extremists are known to be members of recreational shooting clubs.

Experts say the Reichsbuerger grew in influence by latching on to coronavirus-related protests.

The suspected plotters are said to have brought together a wide range of right-wing ideologies and conspiracy theories.

A minor aristocrat and alleged plot ringleader, Prince Heinrich XIII, was one of 25 people arrested in December in one of the biggest anti-terror raids in German history.

In a separate case, five people were charged with treason in January for allegedly plotting to kidnap Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and unleash “civil war-like” conditions in Germany.

Authorities linked both cases to Reichsbuerger theories that the modern German state is illegitimate.

