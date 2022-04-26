UN chief Antonio Guterres tells Sergey Lavrov Ukraine ceasefire needed at Moscow meeting

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is holding a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in a bid to find a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Guterres laid out his aims for the talks to Mr Lavrov in an address before the meeting started.

He told Mr Lavrov the UN is “extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution".

Mr Lavrov said the situation in Ukraine has “become a catalyst for a great number of problems” which had accumulated over the past decades in the European and Atlantic regions.

He told his guest that he wanted to speak about the need for multilateralism and the work of the UN.

Mr Lavrov accused the West of neglecting the principles of multilateralism.

“These principles of true multilateralism have for a number of years been flouted by the West that has undertook the tactics of instilling into the world arena the unilateral world order for it to stay for good,” he said through a translator.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with UN Secretary-General in Moscow. (Photo by Maxim SHIPENKOV / POOL / AFP)

Mr Guterres responded by describing himself as a “very committed multilateralist based on the values of the UN Charter and international law.”

He said despite the UN and Moscow having different interpretations of the war in Ukraine, both sides could work together to minimise the suffering of the people in the former Soviet nation.

"I know that we have... different interpretations about what's happening in Ukraine," he said during his first visit to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

"That does not limit the possibility to have a very serious dialogue on how best we can work to minimise the suffering of people."

The UN chief said he was also eager to find ways to reduce the impact of the conflict on other parts of the world. He warned many countries around the globe were facing "dramatic impacts of the war" and said efforts were needed to shield them from knock-on effects in areas such as food security, energy and finance.

He stressed his commitment "to do everything possible to end the war as soon as possible and to do everything possible to minimise the suffering of the people and to address the impacts in the vulnerable populations in other parts of the world."

Mr Guterres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for further talks later on Tuesday.

He will travel to Kyiv after his talks in Moscow have concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised his decision to go to Russia before Ukraine, arguing there was "no justice and no logic" in it. Mr Zelenskyy said it was "simply wrong" for the UN secretary-general to hold talks with Russian officials before meeting with the Ukrainians.

Mr Guterres has accused the Russian government of violating the UN Charter by sending troops into Ukraine and has repeatedly demanded a ceasefire.

Mr Lavrov on Monday warned there was a realistic chance of World War III breaking out due to the violence in Ukraine.

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," he told the Interfax news agency.

However, he said he felt confident that a ceasefire could be achieved between Moscow and Kyiv.

James Heappey, Britain’s armed forces minister, dismissed Mr Lavrov’s comments as bravado.

More follows...