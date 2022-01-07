France hits record 400,000 daily Covid cases as Germany poised for tougher rules

France has set a staggering new record for coronavirus cases with 400,000 people testing positive in a single day as the Omicron variant takes hold across Europe.

The record high, which followed a lull in testing over the New Year weekend, was revealed in figures released on Thursday night.

They showed one in five people swabbed on Monday getting a positive result back - the highest rate since mass screening began.

With the French government warning this week that infections were at “stratospheric levels” in some regions and showing no signs of falling, the record could be beaten again as test results from subsequent days come back.

Separate data showed Omicron accounting for almost 80 per cent of new cases in France. Monday’s total of 409,370 cases easily beat the previous record of 228,958 and included more than 100,000 in the Paris region alone.

Daily deaths have climbed to an average of more than 200 for the first time since May, but remain well below the pre-vaccination peaks of 2020 and 2021 – mirroring the pattern in countries such as Britain, Spain and Italy.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said this week that France had enough testing supplies to cope with the spike. One company, NG Biotech, has increased its production of Covid tests from 500,000 a month to more than 2.5 million.

France has moved to stave off disastrous labour shortages by cutting isolation to five days and allowing health workers with no symptoms to keep treating patients even if they test positive.

Debate over France’s Covid measures was dominated this week by President Emmanuel Macron’s provocative warning that he would keep pestering the unvaccinated until they get a shot.

Rules are due to go into effect on January 15 which would remove negative tests as an acceptable alternative to vaccination in France’s digital health pass. But the furore over Mr Macron’s comments led to parliamentary wrangling that could put this date into question.

Germany is poised to agree tougher rules on Friday when Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds his latest round of talks with the country’s 16 state premiers.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach signalled potential tougher restrictions on hospitality, which he described as a “problem area, because people often sit there for hours without a mask”.

Although cases are comparatively low in Germany at an average of 38,000 per day, experts predict that this will rise as Omicron becomes dominant.

A three-page submission by the government’s expert council said Germany could be vulnerable because of a relatively low rate of vaccination among older people.

The number of vaccine refusers aged 60 or over is higher than in Britain, Spain and other European countries, the panel said, in advice to ministers published on Thursday.

This could lead to a “greater burden on intensive care” despite the milder effects of the Omicron variant, it said.

German MPs are expected to start debating a possible vaccine mandate in the coming weeks. But protests against restrictions and compulsory shots have intensified across the country in recent days.

Police face off against protesters during a demonstration against Covid measures in Magdeburg. AP

Italy, which is enduring a dramatic spike in infections, moved this week to make vaccines mandatory for over-50s.

Thursday saw more than 200,000 infections reported in Italy for the first time, taking the seven-day average to exactly 142,000.

In Switzerland, nuclear power plants are preparing to house employees on site if staff shortages become too dire, local media reported. It follows a similar move by an energy provider in Austria.

Cases in Austria have doubled in the space of a week, prompting Chancellor Karl Nehammer to announce that masks would become compulsory in crowded places outdoors.

“The regulation is very simple: whenever I meet people, I have to wear a mask,” Mr Nehammer said.

He said ministers would increase the pressure on companies to enforce rules that ban unvaccinated people from much of public life.

Across the EU, about 80 per cent of adults have been vaccinated, the European Commission said on Friday – a figure which masks significant regional differences.

“Our priority is still to increase vaccination rates across the EU,” the commission said.