Enter the Dragon Man: fossil unearthed in China described as ‘third species’ of human

Scientists link lineage of large skull to modern-day humans

Researchers have announced a 150,000-year-old skull found in China may belong to a new species of human.

The “brilliantly preserved” fossil was found in 1933 by a Chinese labourer during Japanese occupation of the country.

However, scientists only began studying the skull in 2018 as it had been hidden down an abandoned well for more than 80 years.

The significance of the extraordinary discovery is only now being realised.

A series of papers published in scientific journal The Innovation on Friday suggest that the skull belonged to a new kind of human named Homo longi, or "Dragon Man”, in a nod to where it was discovered in Harbin City.

Prof Chris Stringer, an anthropologist at London’s Natural History Museum, said the fossil represented a “third species” of human living in Eurasia 150,000 years ago.

The species is different from Neanderthals and modern humans – Homo sapiens – who evolved in Africa.

“What you’ve got is a distinct lineage that had its own evolutionary path, it is distinct,” Prof Stringer told The National.

“And if you think the Neanderthals are distinct enough to be a distinct species, and I do, then this Harbin fossil is at the same level of difference, both from Neanderthals and from us. So it does constitute a third species of human living in Eurasia at this time.”

An artist's impression of the Dragon Man, a species of human dating back 150,000 years. Chuang Zhao 
Scientists used a process called uranium series dating to calculate the age of the fossil.

The large skull could hold a brain comparable in size to that of modern humans but had larger, almost square eye sockets, thick brow ridges, a wide mouth and nose, small cheekbones and oversized teeth.

Scientists believe it came from a man who died aged about 50.

It is possible he lived in a forested floodplain environment as part of a small community, scientists said.

Prof Stringer and researchers from the Hebei GEO University carried out the research on the skull.

Two of the papers published on Friday deal with the skull’s position on the linear tree, its age and origins.

The third paper, written by Chinese scientists, names the fossil as a new species of human.

Prof Xijun Ni from Hebei GEO University said the Homo longi species may be even more closely related to modern-day humans than Neanderthals.

“The Harbin cranium provides more evidence for us to understand Homo diversity and evolutionary relationships among these diverse Homo species and populations," he said.

"We found our long-lost sister lineage."

But Prof Stringer believes there may already be a name for this particular species of human, based on a skull discovered in Dali in China in 1978.

The skull was discovered in an abandoned well. Wei Gao
He said additional research may determine whether the fossil is related to the mysterious Denisovans, a sub-species represented only by a well-preserved finger bone found in a Siberian cave in 2010.

So far, there is not enough evidence to link the discoveries.

“One of the big outstanding questions is, are those two lineages one and the same thing?” Prof Stringer said.

“That would certainly simplify things if they were. We’ve got this wonderful skull but it’s got no DNA. At the moment we can’t connect those two stories.”

Updated: June 25, 2021 07:39 PM

