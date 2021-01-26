Twenty years on, painful memories of Gujarat’s deadly earthquake still haunt survivors

1317795 A Muslim man weeps in front of his destroyed house January 29, 2001 in Bhuj, India. Getty Images (Getty Images/Getty Images)

On the cold morning of January 26, 2001, Rajesh Bhatt and his 11-year-old daughter, Prarthana, were asleep at their ancestral home in Bhuj, a town in India's western province of Gujarat. What he witnessed that day would become his worst nightmare.

Indians were preparing to celebrate the country's 52nd Republic Day – a national holiday that traditionally brings families together to watch the grand military parade in the capital New Delhi on television.

Mr Bhatt had also planned to watch the fighter jets fly past and tanks roll down Delhi’s main boulevard, over tea and flatbreads prepared by his wife, Gayatri.

But as the clock struck 8.46am, a 6.9 magnitude tremor devastated the town and altered his life forever.

He compared the impact to pieces colliding in a popular Indian tabletop game.

"My bed felt like a striker on a carrom board. It was shaking, moving from one place to another," Mr Bhatt told The National.

“At that moment I thought it was a bomb blast, until I realised it was an earthquake.

"I told my daughter that this was our end.”

Mr Bhatt grabbed his daughter and jumped from from the second-floor balcony of the collapsing house.

Within moments, Bhuj, a town of about 140,000 residents, was reduced to rubble.

The earthquake killed at least 25,000 people, and 150,000 were injured. Bhuj was at the epicentre and particularly badly affected.

It shook an area within a radius of 400 kilometres and affected some 16 million people.

For days, the air was filled with dust, reducing visibility to less than a kilometre. For weeks, survivors searched for their loved ones for weeks under the rubble, as smoke from hundreds of pyres billowed from every corner of the town.

Traumatised survivors slept for weeks under tarpaulin tents in open ground, without electricity or access to clean water, telecommunications, hospitals, rail or road transport.

In the following months, families lived in relief camps, before slowly rebuilding their lives and their town.

Mr Bhatt, now 57, was at the time of the disaster an affluent businessman who lived with his father, his wife Gayatri and their daughter Prarthana and his two brothers and their families in the three-storey ancestral home.

After his miraculous escape, Mr Bhatt saw his house collapse in a cloud of dust, trapping his wife, father and brothers' families under the debris.

His father, now 82, and other family members were rescued from the debris the same night. But Mr Bhatt's wife remained missing.

"I found my father and brother that night, wedged between the collapsed columns, their faces covered with blood. But I didn't find my wife for a week," he said.

After making repeated desperate trips to the debris where his house once stood, Mr Bhatt finally found his wife’s lifeless body.

Rajesh Bhatt's wife Gayatri, who died in the Gujarat earthquake, and the couple's daughter Prarthana. Courtesy Rajesh Bhatt

“She was covered in dust,” he said. “I still cannot stop thinking about her.”

Mr Bhatt remarried three years after the tragedy.

With years of support from NGOs and government grants, the town has regained life. It now boasts earthquake resistant high-rise apartments, advanced hospitals, spacious supermarkets, industries and businesses. But the memories of the earthquake still haunt its inhabitants.

For photographer Paresh Kapta, now 57, it began as an ordinary day on a housewarming ceremony assignment. But while he took pictures on a hill overlooking Bhuj, he saw the town collapse before his eyes.

Photographer Paresh Kapta, who documented the devastation of the earthquake in Bhuj, with his family. Courtesy Paresh Kapta

"I was taking pictures outside, when the earth moved up and down – like a slithering python. When I turned back and looked at the city, there was only dust touching the sky, no sight of houses, only dust," said Mr Kapta.

He managed to capture a 30-second video of the collapsing town and then for the next twelve hours documented the devastation as he rummaged through the rubble, at times on his two-wheeler, at other times treading carefully on the debris so as to not trample on any survivors.

“Nothing was visible … it was dust everywhere. There was only debris as far as my eyes could see … broken, collapsed houses. One couldn’t know whether they were walking over a body. People were screaming, kids were crying. It was harrowing,” he said.

“Every time there is an earthquake in any part of the world, I stay awake all night. I can’t stop thinking about their pain.

"The memory of that day still haunts me.”

Monks walk past rubble on a street in Bhuj, following the earthquake on January 26, 2001. Reuters

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

Despacito's dominance in numbers Released: 2017 Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year. Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Race 3 Produced: Salman Khan Films and Tips Films

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem

Rating: 2.5 stars

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat