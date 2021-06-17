India reports first case of green fungus infection in Covid-19 patient

Aspergillosis detected in man whose lungs were severely affected during two-month battle with virus

Doctors perform surgery to remove black fungus from a patient who recovered from Covid-19 at a hospital in Ghaziabad, near New Delhi. Indian doctors have now reported a case of green fungal infection, in addition to black, white and yellow. AFP
Doctors perform surgery to remove black fungus from a patient who recovered from Covid-19 at a hospital in Ghaziabad, near New Delhi. Indian doctors have now reported a case of green fungal infection, in addition to black, white and yellow. AFP

Indian doctors have reported the country's first case of "green fungus" in a Covid-19 patient after widespread infections of black fungus following the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that hit the country in March.

The 34-year-old man was diagnosed this week with a fungal infection known as aspergillosis, which targets the lungs, doctors in Madhya Pradesh state said.

India has been plagued by a slew of opportunistic fungal infections among recovered Covid-19 patients whose immune systems were weakened by the illness and the drugs taken to treat it.

The first cases to appear were of mucormycosis, or black fungus, which has affected more than 31,000 people and claimed at least 2,100 lives so far, according to local media reports.

While the black fungus infections are caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes, the green fungus infection is caused by a common mould called aspergillus that occurs indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe in aspergillus spores every day without getting sick, but those with weak immune systems or lung diseases are at a higher risk of contracting aspergillosis, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Doctors at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, said the patient who developed aspergillosis had battled Covid-19 for two months, with severe lung involvement, and spent almost a month in intensive care.

Read More

Girls at a Covid-19 care centre in New Delhi, India. ReutersWorrying Delta variant Covid-19 complications raise urgency of vaccine roll-outs

Mucormycosis: the deadly post-Covid infection appearing in more and more countries

Why are Covid-19 variants more dangerous than the original strain?

“He started showing signs of improvement so he was discharged with home oxygen but after going home, in a week’s time he started developing high-grade fever, nosebleeds and became extremely sick,” Dr Ravi Dosi, the head of the Department of Chest Diseases at SAIMS, told The National.

Doctors at first suspected it be a case of mucormycosis.

“We were giving him medication on line of black fungus because of the symptoms…but he showed very poor response to it. We did a biopsy and special blood tests, by the time reports started trickling in, it became evident that he was suffering from aspergillosis,” Dr Dosi said.

“We have the largest Covid-19 health facility in central India and haven't seen such a case till now. It is pretty alarming as we were till now treating patients with such symptoms for mucormycosis,” he said.

He said the green fungus infection was not uncommon and was treatable, but “we have never found it with such ferocity ... It could be because of his extremely weak condition.”

The emergence of fungal infections among Covid-19 patients – including cases of white and yellow fungus – have placed additional strain on a healthcare system that was brought to its knees by the second wave of coronavirus, with more than 400,000 new cases each day at one point.

More than 170,000 people died and more than 20 million were infected by the virus since March as the hospitals across India struggled with shortages of medicines, oxygen and hospital beds.

In addition to black and green fungus, four cases of white fungus, believed to be more dangerous than the black fungus, have been detected in India, and at least one case of yellow fungus was found in Ghaziabad, outside the capital New Delhi.

Although the number of daily Covid-19 cases has dropped sharply, with only about 67,000 reported on Thursday, doctors say they face a challenge not only from the spate of related fungal infections but also from tuberculosis.

“Post-Covid, people where there was lung involvement are suffering from abnormal presentation ... there is a spurt of TB cases," Dr Dosi said.

"We now believe in doing biopsies and culture for pinpoint treatment – empirical treatment might prove wrong.”

The number and variety of fungal infections has also created panic and confusion among the general public, leading experts to warn against identifying them by colour.

"It's better to use the correct name because the colour of the fungus may seem different according to the part of the body in which it is growing," Dr Randeep Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, told reporters recently.

Dr Dosi, however, believes that using colour and not scientific names helps create public awareness.

“It may be misleading but I think using colours is an easier way of putting forward the message; even people from villages understand the colours rather than using words such as mucormycosis. It creates awareness in a good way,” he said.

Published: June 17, 2021 07:59 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Rashid, the UAE's lunar rover, is only the first project in the country's ambitious plans for Moon exploration. Courtesy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre 

UAE reveals long-term Moon exploration plan

Science
(L-R) Thomas Geiles, Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Thomas saved Abigail's life when she stopped breathing in an Abu Dhabi mall. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
Brock Pierce, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, US presidential candidate and actor, says investing into projects and buying historical real estate to preserve it have been his main passions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Money & Me: ‘I was a child star in Hollywood but now I'm a cryptocurrency billionaire’

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez