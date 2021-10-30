Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son walks out of jail

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan walked out of a Mumbai prison on Saturday morning, nearly a month after he was arrested on drug-related offences, following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The 23-year-old was received by his team and driven in a convoy of cars to his Mumbai home. Aryan could not be released on Friday as his lawyers failed to meet the deadline for documentation at the prison.

He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday after spending 28 days in jail following his arrest during a police raid on the Cordelia cruise liner as it sailed off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

Dozens of his supporters gathered outside the jail’s gate amid heightened police security for the high-profile celebrity, whose arrest has gripped the nation with television channels running non-stop coverage.

His home in Mumbai was festooned with lights but closed to the public after hundreds of his fans descended on the property for street celebrations.

Read more Aryan Khan held an extra day after paperwork error delays bail in drugs case

On Friday, the court had set out 14 conditions for his bail, including a personal bond of 100,000 rupees ($1,335) and barred him from leaving the country.

The actor has to present himself before investigators every Friday and seek police permission should he wish to leave Mumbai.

Mr Khan faces charges of sale, consumption, procuring banned substances, and conspiracy under India’s anti-narcotics laws.

No drugs were found on him and he has pleaded innocence.

But the anti-drug agency claimed to have found incriminating WhatsApp chats from his mobile phone that link him to an international drug ring.

A lower court denied him bail last week after observing the WhatsApp chats linked him to a drug nexus.