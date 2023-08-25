At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium crowd crush

At least 12 people were killed on Friday in a crowd crush at a stadium in Madagascar's capital, Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said.

“The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured,” Mr Ntsay told reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo where the victims were taken.

The crowd crush occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium, where about 50,000 spectators had arrived to attend the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games.

The cause of the tragedy was not immediately known.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute's silence.

“A tragic event occurred because there was pushing. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance,” he said in a televised speech.

The Indian Ocean Island Games are a multidisciplinary competition that will be held in Madagascar until September 3.

They have been staged every four years in different islands in the south-west Indian Ocean for about 40 years. The previous event took place in Mauritius.