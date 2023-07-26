US condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

The US on Wednesday said it was “gravely concerned” about an apparent coup attempt in Niger.

Presidential guards were holding President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey in what neighbouring countries called an attempted coup, but which the presidency described as an “anti-republican” movement that was “in vain”.

“We strongly support the democratically elected President and condemn in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and disrupt the constitutional order,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

West Africa's main regional and economic bloc, ECOWAS, said it was concerned about an attempted coup and called on the plotters to free Mr Bazoum. The African Union also condemned what it called a coup attempt and urged the “felon” soldiers involved to return to barracks immediately.

“We call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and respect for the rule of law and public safety,” Mr Miller said.

“We echo the strong condemnation of today’s action by the Economic Community of West African States. We are monitoring the situation closely and are in communication with the US embassy in Niamey.”

The US says it has spent around $500 million since 2012 to help Niger boost its security.

Land-locked Niger has become a pivotal ally for western powers seeking to help fight insurgents, but facing growing acrimony from the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso. It is also a key ally of the EU in the fight against irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa.