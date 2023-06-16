Today's best photos: from a Messi fan to the Pope leaving hospital - in pictures

More from The National:
Thursday's best photos: from dogs left behind to face a cyclone to a butterfly close up
Wednesday's best photos: from Berlusconi's funeral to Art Basel
Tuesday's best photos: from South Korean firefighters to migrants in France
Monday's best photos: from a tomato fight festival to two large inflatable ducks - in pictures
Sunday's best photos: from a flying priest in Italy to a jumping dance in Kenya
Saturday's best photos: from a butterfly art exhibition to a fisherman playing cricket
Updated: June 16, 2023, 12:16 PM