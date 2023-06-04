Suspension bridge collapses in India's eastern Bihar state

The moment an under-construction bridge collapsed was caught on camera in Bihar, India, on Sunday.

Witnesses can be heard gasping as the Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge fell into the Ganges River.

It is reportedly the second time the bridge has collapsed.

The incident has sparked debate about corruption and mismanagement in India.

Amit Malviya, a senior official in the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, called for the resignations of officials in Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020," Mr Malviya said on Twitter.

"This bridge has fallen for the second time. Will Nitish Kumar and [deputy chief minister] Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately, taking cognisance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country."

BJP politician Shehzad Jai Hind posted a video of the bridge collapse on Twitter, blaming corruption for the incident. He did not provide evidence to support the claim.

Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur - dream project of CM Nitish Kumar collapses. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Imagine the level of corruption ! ₹1750 crores of tax payer money takes Jal Samadhi with the bridge



THE BRIDGE OF CORRUPTION COLLAPSES… pic.twitter.com/kFKLeTX0EW — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 4, 2023

Mr Kumar said the collapse would be investigated. A labourer was killed when the bridge fell down in November last year.

Sunday's bridge collapse is the second incident of its kind in Bihar since December, when a 200 metre long bridge, also under-construction, collapsed. No casualties were reported in the incident.