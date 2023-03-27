Russia announces plans for Pacific region submarine bases

Russia is increasing its naval operations in the Pacific region, with plans to base nuclear submarines in the area by 2024, according to the state-linked Tass agency.

Tass did not say where the bases would be, but Russia has a naval base at Vladivostok, which has been in operation for over 100 years.

Russia already has nuclear submarines that can stay submerged for months, including new Borey class vessels, at least three of which are scheduled for deployment in the Pacific region.

The Borey class can carry 16 submarine-launched ballistic missiles known as the Bulava. Each Bulava can carry six 140 megatonne nuclear warheads. By comparison, the bomb dropped on Nagasaki in the Second World War was 18 kilotonnes, killing around 80,000 people.

Russia said in January that it had produced the first set of the Poseidon torpedoes, four years after President Vladimir Putin announced the new type of strategic nuclear weapon with its own nuclear power supply.

There are few confirmed details about the Poseidon in the public domain, but it is essentially a cross between a torpedo and a drone that can be launched from a nuclear submarine.

The torpedoes are being developed for deployment on the Belgorod and Khabarovsk nuclear submarines, Tass reported.

“Work on the construction of coastal infrastructure facilities for basing two special submarines in Kamchatka is planned to be completed early next year,” Tass cited an unidentified defence source as saying.

Russia Pacific Fleet's ballistic nuclear missile submarine base is located on the south-eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the Russian Far East.

The Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Okhotsk make up the Kamchatka Peninsula's eastern and western coastlines.

The source told Tass that a new division was being formed as part of the Submarine Forces of the Pacific Fleet, which will include not only Belgorod and Khabarovsk but also other submarines.

The new special-purpose submarines will participate in solving the tasks “of strategic deterrence”, the source said.

Russia's major upgrade of the nuclear base comes amid rising US-China tensions over influence in the Western Pacific.

Mr Putin said on Sunday that Moscow was not creating a military alliance with Beijing, but both he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged closer ties, including in the military sphere, during their meeting last week.