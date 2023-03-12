Sunak says no risk of UK contagion from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted there is no contagion risk to UK banks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, as the government works “at pace” to find a way to ring-fence Britain's technology and life sciences industries.

“We don’t believe there is a systemic contagion risk”, Mr Sunak told reporters on Sunday on a flight to the US. “We’re working to recognise the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have and making sure we can work to find a solution that secures people’s operational liquidity and cash-flow needs.”

Asked if the Treasury was likely to come up with a solution by the time the London markets open on Monday morning, Mr Sunak replied: “The Treasury is working at pace.” The Prime Minister said that any talk of the UK setting up an emergency fund to bail out bank customers was “speculation.”

The UK government is trying to limit the damage to British tech companies resulting from the chaos engulfing the UK arm of California-based SVB.

Mr Sunak's comments came after UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that Britain's technology and life sciences sectors were at “serious risk” following its closure.

The lender, which was closed by US authorities on Friday, manages the money of some of the UK's most promising businesses, Mr Hunt said.

“There is a serious risk to our technology and life sciences sectors, many of whom bank with this bank”, Mr Hunt said, in an interview with Sky News.

“Most people won't have heard of the Silicon Valley Bank but it happens to look after the money of some of our most promising and exciting businesses.”

The bank is expected to reopen on Monday under a new name with the US deposit guarantee agency, the FDIC, taking control.

Mr Hunt said the governor of the Bank of England had made it “very clear” that there was no systemic risk to the UK's financial system from SVB's collapse.

The government would bring forward plans “very soon” to ensure people are able to meet their cash flow requirements and pay staff, he said.

It would also put a longer-term solution in place to minimise or completely avoid losses to British companies, he added.

The British Treasury said on Saturday that the problems of the failed SVB bank were “specific to the firm” and had no “implications for other banks operating in the UK”.

The bank failed after its customers, mainly in the tech sector, made massive withdrawals, and after its latest attempt to raise new money proved unsuccessful.

SVB specialised in financing start-ups and had become the 16th-largest US bank in terms of assets.

Its demise is not only the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008, but also the second-largest retail bank failure in the US.

The Bank of England said it intended to pursue insolvency with regards to the bank's British subsidiary.

“It was looking inevitable that the dramatic loss of confidence in SVB would also sweep its UK arm into insolvency”, Susannah Streeter of financial firm Hargreaves Lansdown told AFP.

“The run on the US bank spooked customers banking with the British subsidiary, despite protestations that it was ring-fenced from its parent”, she added.

Sky News reported that the Bank of London, which launched just two years ago, is among those considering a bid for SVB's British arm.

According to the Financial Times, SVB UK had nearly £7 billion ($8.42 billion) in deposits when the Bank of England deemed it insolvent on Friday.