Turkish quake rescuer adopts Enkas, the cat that wouldn't leave his side

It was a brief respite from suffering after the powerful earthquake that killed that more than 41,000 people in Turkey and levelled entire neighbourhoods.

A little cat called Enkas, or “rubble,” was found alive and dishevelled in ruins by fireman Ali Cakas in the devastated city of Nurdagi in Gaziantep, the worst-hit province in southern Turkey.

Mr Cakas’s team gave the animal its new name and made it their mascot. He has now adopted the pet, providing updates on Enkas’s progress on his Instagram page. He says the cat now shares his home in Mardin, southern Turkey.

Both Enkas and Mr Cakas have gained international celebrity status since the rescue, and judging from Mr Cakas’s Instagram page, he has also helped at least one other cat and a big, scruffy brown dog.

Satellite images of Nurdagi show flattened buildings in the town, which had a population of about 40,000 before the quake. Health services and funeral houses in the city have been overwhelmed and many victims have been buried in mass graves.

But despite the immense human suffering, Turks have clung on to their long-held love of cats to boost morale and find comfort amid the devastation.

Turkish animal charities have been receiving help and donations from foreign animal organisations such as the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which says it has worked with the Haytap Animal Rights Federation, a group based in the devastated city of the same name. The organisation has helped not only animals but also people in distress during the course of their rescue efforts.

The NGO, which has sent rescuers into damaged buildings wearing hard hats, says it has rescued nearly 1,000 animals from ruined buildings or after finding them roaming the streets.