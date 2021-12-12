US tornado could be biggest to hit country for 96 years

A storm that struck at least five US states on Friday, killing about 100 people, was one of the worst to hit the country since the 1920s.

If confirmed as a single tornado, it would, at 370 kilometres, be the longest continuous twister in American history.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 The impact of the tornado was widespread. Getty

The US National Weather Service said it did not know whether one or several tornadoes had occurred.

If there was only one, it may be classed as an EF5, the most violent category and would be the first in the country since 2013, the US National Weather Service said.

The Enhanced Fujita scale is based on the degree of damage caused, not a measurement of wind speed, and was devised by meteorologist Ted Fujita.

EF5 tornadoes have wind speeds in excess of 320 kilometres per hour.

Read more 100 feared dead as tornados destroy Amazon warehouse and residential areas in southern US

The destruction caused by the immensely powerful storm was visible in several US states on Saturday.

In Earlington, Kentucky, a freight train was blown over. Freight trains’ locomotives can weigh in excess of 100,000 kilograms, and some models are almost twice as heavy.

Thousands of homes in the state were left without power.

A derailed train is seen amid damage and debris after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several US states in Earlington, Kentucky. Reuters

The storms may be the state’s deadliest since 1974, said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

He said its length may exceed that of the deadly storm that hit southern and Midwest states in 1925.

“Rescues and search efforts are ongoing,” he said during a press briefing.

A flash flood warning is in place in southern Kentucky, the US National Weather Service said.

The region was struck by weaker tornadoes days earlier, it said.

Between midnight and 6.30am local time, the south fork of the Little River in Hopkinsville, also in Kentucky, rose more than three metres.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell said he was “praying for the lives lost and communities” affected by the tornadoes and that he would “work with the entire Kentucky federal delegation to support” Governor Andy Beshear’s request for federal assistance.