Address Fountain Views puts Burj Khalifa centre stage - Hotel Insider

Address Fountain Views is one of those hotels that offers precisely what its name suggests.

That said, with its hard-to-beat surroundings, including Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, the moniker perhaps does not entirely do it justice.

This luxury hotel makes the most of a location in which the city’s urban landscape is the star – but it offers plenty of stylish comfort, great dining and, overall, excellent hospitality to ensure you are distracted.

The National checks in to a Deluxe Room to enjoy the views.

The welcome

There’s a slightly different formula when arriving at this Address.

Sure, staff seamlessly relieve us of our vehicle and luggage, tags dispensed for each. But we are ushered into a spacious lounge where we are guided to lifts that take us up to the actual check-in lobby on the 13th floor.

The process is swift and more lifts follow for the ride to the 26th floor.

No sooner have we been wowed by the sheer size of the suite than the luggage follows.

The neighbourhood

One of a handful of Address properties that circle the Dubai Downtown district, Address Fountain Views is opposite Dubai Mall’s Chinatown and connected via a bridge that serves hotel and shops, dining outlets and facilities at ground level.

The property features numerous cabinets displaying cool high-end couture brands – such as Behnoode, Dsquared2 and Ferragamo – in case you need retail inspiration.

In truth, there’s little reason to leave the hotel because The Spa delivers a great selection of treatments, including a very effective Balinese massage from Kavita, while lots of open spaces invite relaxation next to huge windows that frame the ever-present Burj.

There’s a huge sense of calm, provided by subtle decor, including a mix of well-chosen wall art and regional antiquities, all beneath high ceilings.

Two infinity pools deliver more widescreen views and, while Dubai Mall is directly opposite, you’re at a level where surrounding towers give a metropolitan feel.

Loungers and cabanas fill up fast at the smaller adult pool and you have to pick your timings at each if seeking a tan as the sun moves behind the hotel and neighbouring residential towers.

The room

A Deluxe King Room at Address Fountain Views. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

It’s one of those "larger than my apartment" moments.

The main door opens on to a huge lounge with a work desk, dining table designed for entertaining and another lush seating area strategically placed before double doors and one of two balconies delivering fountain views.

The enormous space is divided by partition shelving with quirky art, while a stocked fridge and hot drinks area are located to one side. There’s a spacious washroom and a widescreen TV.

Subtle shades of beige, muted colours and dark wood continue into a bedroom that yells comfort, from padded panel walls to sumptuous carpet.

There's another balcony but a bathroom provides the lure, including a beautiful bathtub and generous double-sink area, all finished in clean marble lines.

Plastic water bottles are still evident, but credit goes to leave-behind Lorenzo Villoresi shampoos and body wash pumps in the standalone shower.

Confirming the palatial nature of suite 2612, we count 24 places to sit, including outdoor furniture, chaise lounge, plus desk and dining chairs. All lit by a multi-zone system that could test Mensa.

The service

Veterans of Address hotels know that staff balance efficiency with friendliness: Fountain Views doesn’t go off script.

Even when Saturday night brings more guests for twilight brunch, there’s still a cheerful demeanour, including among chefs happy to discuss their creativity and get your plate loaded. And at breakfast when they rustle up mean masala dosas.

From check-in to check-out, housekeeping staff to the valets, this is a well-drilled team.

The scene

Address Fountain Views is connected to Dubai Mall. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

This five-star hotel is fittingly placed in one of Earth’s most familiar skylines.

In cooler weather it is well located for Downtown walks, including eschewing Dubai Mall for a random route to those famous fountains. Otherwise, there is resistance equipment and a yoga studio at the airy Fitness Centre for the burning of guilty feasting calories.

While this Address offers 193 rooms and suites, it shares facilities with residences, which adds a community vibe.

The food

There are three main dining options, including Nazcaa’s playful Japanese-Peruvian cool and the modern, sophisticated French-Mediterranean swagger of August.

Situated between is Address signature a la carte dining option, The Restaurant. A QR code accesses a varied yet mercifully select international menu, with even simpler cravings given visual refinement.

Against eclectic background music – The Magnificent Seven film theme tune at one point – and cosy but swish decor, we indulge perfect sustainable sea bass and a generous helping of duck breast, both main ingredients allowed to shine.

The terrace seating area at The Restaurant. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

Starters of spicy tuna rolls and prawn arancini compete for irresistibility.

Saturdays, between 6.30pm and 11pm, The Restaurant hosts the aforementioned twilight brunch, buffet-style, with imaginative salads, hot dishes, grilled meats, and a decadent lobster, prawn and oyster selection.

Pastry chefs excel, not least with black sea salt caramel eclair and vanilla mille-feuille.

With a sax-accompanied singer soundtracking the evening against a twinkling skyline, this is a culinary experience to cherish. Packages start from Dh285 each.

Breakfast, same venue, is busy yet organised, with swift table service, inside and on the terrace, supporting self-serve options.

Baked goods beckon, as does vibrant shashlik, while acai bowls, French toast, speciality eggs and more are to order.

The Tea Lounge provides more majestic views of Burj Khalifa, with ample seating in elegant surroundings while dispensing tidy snacks and good tea and coffee selections. Afternoon tea (Dh195), with occasional pianist, is recommended.

The Cafe, The Patisserie, Club Lounge – if you have access – and The Pool Lounge, also offer light options.

Highs and lows

The high is always going to be the views of the Dubai cityscape with celebrated fountain shows, but that’s not to dumb down the exquisite hotel interiors.

The only low: witnessing air mile-heavy Voss water being served as many hotels try to reduce their carbon footprint. That said, the "do not change" bedding sign is a bright idea … if guests remember.

The insider tip

An obvious one is to seek a high-storey room, but also take time to enjoy the relaxing public spaces, and savour Dubai’s modern grandeur from your balcony, the pools and outdoor dining spots. Never take that view for granted.

The verdict

Address Fountain Views ranks as one of the brand’s strongest properties for showcasing Downtown Dubai, but does so with modern yet opulent aesthetics, friendly service and a sense of calm that wonderfully contrasts a dramatic image of the world’s tallest building. It’s the stuff of classic Dubai memories.

The bottom line

Stays at Address Fountain Views cost from D1,799.40 ($490), based on December 5 rates for two people, one night in a deluxe king room, excluding taxes and fees. Check-in from 3pm; check-out at noon.

Address Fountain Views, Al Ohood Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai addresshotels.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time, services may change in the future.