Photo essay: A flying visit to Kite Beach Centre in Umm Al Quwain

Nestled in the serene coastal town of Umm Al Quwain, the Kite Beach Centre is a haven for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

For those seeking an escape by the water, the centre provides the ideal spot to relax and soak up the sun. With huts and camping facilities, visitors can also experience the magic of sleeping under the stars, while nature lovers can embark on mangrove tours, birdwatching and island beach walks.

For thrill seekers, the centre offers watersport activities such as kite surfing and kayaking. Whether you are a seasoned surfer or a beginner wanting to learn, there are lessons and equipment rental for all skill levels.

Then there's the Instagram-worthy Tarzan gym, offering a unique workout experience with an ocean view where equipment is handcrafted from wood and stone.

The in-house restaurant, which works closely with local growers, serves everything from burgers to seafood delicacies as well as a host of vegan options. Visitors can dine as they take in the views of the coastline.

The Kite Beach Centre UAQ also has a kitesurfing school, the first of its kind in the emirate.

And for those with four-legged companions, the centre is pet friendly, ensuring that this little corner of the UAE has something for everyone.