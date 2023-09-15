Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Apple unveils new iPhone series at Wonderlust event
- Two ‘alien bodies’ put on display in country's congress
- Painting stolen from museum during pandemic is recovered by art detective
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau forced to extend stay in India after G20 summit
- American teenager Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam title
- More than 20 per cent of workers in US are worried about ‘Fobo'
- Study finds that sitting for a long period during the day increases risk of dementia
- Blue diamond worth £26 million to go on display in Dubai ahead of Hong Kong auction
- Kim Jong-un travels by rail to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia
- Naming ceremony held in Copenhagen for unique eco-friendly ship
Updated: September 15, 2023, 6:00 PM