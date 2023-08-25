Quiz of the week

Read more:
- India becomes first country to land on Moon's south pole
- Donald Trump returns to X, formerly known as Twitter
- Sony unveils details of new handheld console due for release later this year
- The world’s most expensive car – La Rose Noire Droptail – is unveiled
- History-making medical operation performed in England
- American actor steps down as voice of iconic Nintendo character
- Spain beat England in Women's World Cup final
- Estate agent in Iran arrested over transfer of house to animal
- Routine dental check-ups could help spot early signs of disease
- Search for mythical monster to take place this week
