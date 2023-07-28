Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Oppenheimer proves to be a box office hit both regionally and internationally
- Twitter owner Elon Musk rebrands social media platform
- Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56
- UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi posts picture of plane flying over Middle East country
- Iranian chess player who competed without hijab granted citizenship by European country
- Al Hilal reportedly offer world-record transfer fee for PSG star Kylian Mbappe
- Etihad Airways aircraft returns to service after three-year grounding due to pandemic
- Entertainment awards ceremony reportedly postponed due to Hollywood strikes
- Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger celebrates milestone birthday
- International Space Station loses all contact with Earth for 20 minutes
Updated: July 28, 2023, 6:16 PM