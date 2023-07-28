Emmys to be postponed due to Hollywood strikes

This year's Emmy Awards will be postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, US media reported on Thursday.

Television's equivalent of the Oscars was scheduled to take place in September, but could be pushed as far back as January, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Trade publication Variety said vendors, producers and others involved with the event have already been informed of the delay, which has not yet been officially announced.

A source familiar with the plans said that a new date for the show has not yet been set.

Hollywood's actors and writers are both currently on strike, in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

Stars would not be able to attend the Emmys if the actors' strike was still in effect at the time of the ceremony – a development that would be disastrous for television ratings.

Writers would also not be allowed to script a monologue or jokes for the telecast's host and presenters.

Lupita Nyong'o, Bryan Cranston and Jessica Chastain have been spotted on the picket lines of the Hollywood strike. AFP; EPA

According to reports, Fox – this year's Emmy Awards broadcaster in the US – has been pushing to delay until January, giving the strikes longer to be resolved.

The Television Academy, which votes for and hosts the awards, preferred a shorter postponement, as January lands the Emmys right in the middle of Hollywood's packed film award season.

Neither Fox nor the Television Academy has commented.

The Hollywood strikes have essentially shut down all US movie and television productions, with limited exceptions such as reality and game shows.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild, or Sag-Aftra, and the Writers Guild of America are barred from promoting their movies and series.

The unions' demands have focused on dwindling pay in the streaming era, and the threat posed to their careers and future livelihoods by artificial intelligence.

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier this month, just hours before talks between studios and Sag-Aftra collapsed.

Succession, the HBO drama about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of a sinister media empire, led the nominations with 27 nods, including Best Drama.

The Last of Us became the first live-action video game adaptation to earn major nominations, with 24, while satire The White Lotus earned 23 nods.