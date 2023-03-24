Seven books to get you started on your investment journey

Investing and trading can be an intimidating world to navigate, especially if you’re just getting started. But what if there was a way to gain the knowledge and confidence you need to master the trade?

This anthology is your ticket to a bird’s eye view of the dynamic world of investment, providing expert insights on the dos and don’ts of the trade.

With this collection, you’ll be empowered to take charge of your financial future and make informed decisions with ease. So why not dive in?

Get ready to turn some pages and unlock the secrets of the stock market.

1) A Beginner’s Guide to the Stock Market by Matthew R. Kratter

It really is just numbers on a blackboard. Here, the former hedge fund manager walks the reader through different types of stocks and how they operate against particular investment strategies.

The author goes out and beyond to teach investment enthusiasts how to analyse stocks and determine their performance in time. He also describes newcomer mistakes and how to avoid them.

2) Zero to One by Peter Thiel and Blake Masters

In this publication, Paypal founder and Facebook investor Peter Thiel takes us into the realm of bold risk-taking.

As the title suggests, moving from zero to one can propel one into innovative ventures until that very mindset becomes a tool for separating yourself from the huge crowd of investors.

Thiel encourages readers to widen their product offerings into businesses that offer something completely new.

If you have a knack for taking risks beyond what is already offered and well established in the market, this book is for you.

3) The Bogleheads' Guide to Investing by Taylor Larimore, Mel Lindauer and Michael LeBoeuf

From financial literacy to a lifestyle, this comprehensive guide is a treasure for any investor wanting to go full circle.

From broad diversification to sticking to one’s investment plan regardless of market conditions, this 23-chapter publication will set you off to success.

Bogleheads members also actively discuss financial news and theory in a forum.

4) Get a Financial Life: Personal Finance in Your Twenties and Thirties by Beth Kobliner

A millennial masterpiece, this one equips the new generations with inspiring tips that are adapted to our time.

In this New York Times bestseller, Kobliner looks at ways to start investing in the right mutual funds.

The author is a well-established adviser in financial literacy, which was grounded in 2010 when she was selected by former US president Barack Obama to be a member of the President’s Advisory Council on Financial Capability, where she created MoneyAsYouGrow.org.

5) The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham

Known as the father of value investing, Graham takes us through a journey of investing to reach our financial goals, reminding us not to get caught up in every twist and turn in the stock market.

For real world experience in the stock market and long-term strategies, read this book.

6) Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

When we think of investing, we often turn to finance and economics, but what about psychology?

This book looks at the impact of bias on financial plans and judgment on the stock market.

Kahneman suggests a two-tier system to be fast, instinctive and emotional all the while acting slowly, deliberatively and logically.

With investing becoming more and more democratic and accessible, this book sets off the reader on a journey to cultivate the right mindset, no matter the experience in the trade.

7) The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor by Howard Marks

In this last selection of our series, we chose a publication by the chairman and co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, Howard Marks.

In this book, Marks challenges readers to question their knowledge and never settle for following the crowd.

He encourages investors to remain critical, which he carefully illustrates on the back of his long professional experience.

Omar Maatouk is director of trading at neo-broker Amana Capital