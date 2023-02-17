Quiz of the week

Read more:
- World’s oldest Hebrew Bible expected to sell for $50m at auction
- Pharrell Williams announced as new menswear creative director of fashion brand
- Middle Eastern country to host Miss World pageant this year
- Soft drink Lilt rebranded after almost 50 years
- Crown worn by Queen Consort Camilla at coronation will not feature controversial diamond
- Saudi Arabia set for space milestone later this year
- Vintage Harley-Davidson motorcycle sells at auction for $935,000
- Archaeologists make surprise discovery in ancient Iraqi city of Lagash
- Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies aged 82
- NFL team clinches second Super Bowl in four years
Pictures of the week: From llama racing in the clouds to NY Fashion Week
Updated: February 17, 2023, 6:00 PM