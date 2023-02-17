Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
 

Read more:

Pictures of the week: From llama racing in the clouds to NY Fashion Week

Lama racing in Salcedo, Cotopaxi province, Ecuador. EPA

Lama racing in Salcedo, Cotopaxi province, Ecuador. EPA

Updated: February 17, 2023, 6:00 PM
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL