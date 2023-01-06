Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95
- Saudi football fans rejoice after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in club shirt
- Prince Harry says brother Prince William assaulted him in new autobiography
- Amazon to cut jobs amid uncertain economy, CEO Andy Jassy says
- Abu Dhabi authorities issue animal warning to beachgoers
- Allegations of black market ticket sales for Arabian Gulf Cup
- Twitter said to have suffered data breach as hackers expose users' information
- How Dubai's Burj Khalifa hit the heights
- Does Rishi Sunak's new plan make sense?
- Jeremy Renner 'in good spirits' as he posts selfie from hospital bed after accident
Pictures of the week:
Updated: January 06, 2023, 6:15 PM