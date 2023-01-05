Prince Harry claims brother William 'grabbed and knocked him down'

Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by his brother William, now Prince of Wales, in his much-anticipated autobiography, Spare.

The British royal, who now lives in America, says his relationship with Prince William fell apart over his marriage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry says Prince William referred to the former Suits actress as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

In excerpts of the memoir, which were published before its release by British newspaper The Guardian, he writes that Prince William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor", which he says resulted in a visible back injury.

It is only one of the shocking revelations expected to come out in Spare, which is due to be published worldwide next week.

Why is the book called Spare?

The title of the book has been called “raw” and “brutal” by critics in UK publications.

However, far from being criticisms, the descriptions are in keeping with the idea and history of a “spare”, born out of the system of succession, which has evolved with the monarchy over the centuries.

Spare, Prince Harry's memoir. Photo: Random House Group

In modern times, the “heir and a spare” quote is usually attributed to Consuelo Vanderbilt-Balsan, heiress to the wealthy and celebrated American family of industrialists, who became prominent during the Gilded Age.

Marrying Charles Spencer-Churchill, the 9th Duke of Marlborough, in November 1895, Vanderbilt gave birth to two sons, John Albert William Spencer-Churchill and Lord Ivor Spencer-Churchill.

When her second child was born, she is said to have declared that she had given the duke, to whom she was unhappily married, “an heir and a spare".

Throughout history, “spares” have often struggled to find their role, from King Henry III’s brother, the Duke of Anjou, who spent his life in his sibling’s shadow, to Princess Margaret, who allegedly lamented her sister Elizabeth joining the line of succession, saying: “Now that Papa is king, I am nothing.”

"There's nothing worse than going through a period in your life where you're making a massive difference and then suddenly, for whatever reason it is — whether it's media or the public perception of you — you drop off,” Harry told The Sunday Times in 2016 of his role in the royal family. “You want to make a difference, but no one's listening to you.”

Prince Harry wants his father and brother 'back'

Prince Harry recently said he wants his father and brother “back” following the public rift, despite the new revelation and the fact he previously said in the explosive Harry & Meghan documentary that Prince William was “screaming and shouting” at him in another incident.

The Duke of Sussex, who took part in an explosive six-part Netflix series, said their troubled relationship “never needed to be this way”.

In an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released earlier this week, the prince says: “I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back.”

He also says “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and “have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile”, although it is unclear who he is referring to.

However, in a separate interview with CBS News, set to air the same day on Sunday, Prince Harry also criticises Buckingham Palace over an alleged failure to defend him and his wife before they stepped down as senior royals.

In a one-minute extract, Prince Harry says: “Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

“The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto."