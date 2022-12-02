Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
 

Read more:

Pictures of the week: From flooding in Jeddah to an eruption in Hawaii

Cars that were washed away by heavy rains are piled up in an alley in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on November 25. AFP

Cars that were washed away by heavy rains are piled up in an alley in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on November 25. AFP

Updated: December 02, 2022, 2:00 PM
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL