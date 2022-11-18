Quiz of the week

Read more:
- New artworks by Banksy appear in various locations across country
- World’s population hits milestone figure
- Ticketmaster cancels general public sale for singer’s US tour
- Tech company to revive Australian soap opera Neighbours
- Iranian man who inspired The Terminal dies at Paris airport
- Luxury brand Tom Ford bought by cosmetics company for approximately $2.8bn
- London no longer the home of Europe’s biggest stock market
- Steve Jobs's Birkenstocks set record for 'highest price paid for a pair of sandals'
- Controversial Wordle answer named Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year
- Airbnb reveals most searched-for winter sun getaways
Updated: November 18, 2022, 6:25 PM