Bali tops list of most searched winter destinations on Airbnb

Winter sun is calling and Airbnb travellers are seeking trips near and far.

The accommodation-sharing platform released its 2022 Winter Update on Wednesday, revealing its most searched-for destinations this season.

Indonesia’s Bali tops the list, with Kuta on the south-western coast of the island the most sought-after locale by Airbnb users around the world.

The birthplace of tourism in Bali, Kuta is famed for its epic surfing in the Indian Ocean and its party-centric atmosphere. It also has year-round sunshine, making it a great winter escape.

Malaysia’s biggest city ranks second in the top 10 list. Kuala Lumpur attracts tourists seeking the mix of modernity and tradition that has established the Malaysian capital as a firm favourite on South-East Asian travel itineraries.

Kuala Lumpur is the second most searched for destination this winter on Airbnb. Photo: Unsplash

Rounding out the top three is Brazil’s Ipanema. Famed for its namesake beach, the bustling area of Rio de Janeiro offers a diverse mix of cultures, amazing views of the hill Morro Dois Irmaos, epic sunsets and leafy streets lined with Bossa Nova-playing bars. The city is also known for its epic new year celebrations on the beach.

Brazil's Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro is the third most-searched for winter destination on Airbnb. The city is famed for its end-of-year celebrations. EPA

Asian destinations dominate the list, with places in Thailand and Singapore also ranking in the top 10. Australia’s big cities are also popular, while Malaga in Spain is the only European destination coveted by Airbnb users this winter.

Airbnb's 10 most searched-for winter destinations in 2022

1. Kuta, Indonesia

2. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

3. Ipanema, Brazil

4. Angra dos Reis, Brazil

5. Bangkok, Thailand

6. Sydney, Australia

7. Singapore, Singapore

8. Malaga, Spain

9. Melbourne, Australia

10. Pattaya City, Thailand

Travellers are also keen to plan trips that include unique places to stay. The top five booked categories on Airbnb this winter are properties with amazing pools, tropical stays, accommodation inside national parks and beachfront havens.

Airbnb's new adapted category lists properties designed for those who require additional accessibility. Photo: Airbnb

Having the right amenities is also ever-important, with Airbnb travellers filtering their searches to find listings with swimming pools, Wi-Fi, kitchens, Jacuzzis and free parking.

As part of its winter update, Airbnb also announced that it will add new categories of accommodation to the site.

From today, travellers can search for places that are "new" — meaning they have been added to the site in the last 10 weeks — or "trending", for listings that have received more views compared to the previous week.

Those coveting phenomenal views can look in the new "top of the world" category to find stays that are located 3,000 metres or more above sea level, and any travellers that need additional access can search the "adapted" properties category.

A "play" category includes unique properties with fun amenities such as miniature golf courses, water slides or basketball courts, and travellers seeking Korean culture can use the newly introduced "Hanok" category to book a night in a traditional Korean house.

