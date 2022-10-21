Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Original iPhone sells for more than $39,000 at auction in US
- James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new image of gas and dust clouds
- TV star banned – and subsequently unbanned – from restaurant in New York City
- Painting by British artist LS Lowry sells for $8.8 million at auction
- Romina Pourmokhtari, 26, becomes European country's youngest-ever Cabinet minister
- Facebook parent company Meta unveils new AI feature
- World’s largest flawless diamond unveiled at Sotheby’s Dubai
- English team named Club of the Year at Ballon d’Or ceremony
- Anna May Wong becomes first Asian American to be featured on US currency
- Car manufacturer unveils its first all-electric vehicle called Spectre
Pictures of the week: From the Pillars of Creation to a heart-shaped lake
Updated: October 21, 2022, 6:00 PM