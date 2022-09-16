Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas win 'American’s Got Talent'
- Founder of outdoor retailer Patagonia gives away his company
- Researchers at Japan’s Kyoto University teach robot to laugh
- Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur suffers defeat in US Open final
- ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
- Historic artefact to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for coronation of Britain’s new king
- World's largest gem-quality ruby unveiled in Dubai
- Iconic British artwork titled 'Going to the Match' to go on display in Dubai ahead of London auction
- Dubai’s Museum of the Future showcases video game supercar as part of Tomorrow, Today exhibition
- Disney Cruise Line unveils plans for new ‘Aladdin’-inspired mega-ship
Pictures of the week: From a donkey festival to tiger dancers
Updated: September 16, 2022, 6:00 PM