Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Abu Dhabi-shot Dune wins most awards on Oscars night
- New watch collection causes frenzy around the world
- New Greta Thunberg book addresses planet's greatest challenges
- Former US president Donald Trump celebrates sporting feat
- Alec and Hilaria Baldwin reveal they're expecting another baby
- Salah's Egypt miss out on World Cup after penalty shoot-out defeat
- Star 13 billion light years from Earth is farthest discovered
- US city to host its first Formula One race in four decades
- Prices of popular fruit surge to 24-year high amid tightening supplies
- TikTok cat escapes Ukraine war and raises more than $9,000 for charity
Updated: April 01, 2022, 6:00 PM