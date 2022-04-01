Quiz of the week

Test your knowledge of the stories which made headlines over the past seven days

By The National
Weekend
The National

The National

UAE, middle east and world breaking news, stories and analysis

LATEST STORIES
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Artist duo uncover hidden histories below ground in new Dubai show
An image that illustrates this article US marks National Arab American Heritage Month
An image that illustrates this article What not to do during Ramadan: seven cultural faux pasStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article What the success of ‘Dune’ at the Oscars means for Abu DhabiStory gallery icon