Donald Trump 'hit a hole-in-one' - and issued a statement about it

Former US president Donald Trump has claimed he hit a hole-in-one in front of some golfing legends in a statement about his own sporting feat.

Mr Trump said he was playing at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida with professionals including Ernie Els when he holed the ball with a single shot off the tee.

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true. I made a hole-in-one,” he said. The statement was shared widely on social media, including by Mr Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington.

The former US president said the hole-in-one took place "on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind".

"I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole."

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump:



“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true…” pic.twitter.com/Rzu7DI9DfW — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 28, 2022

It comes on the day a US judge ruled that Mr Trump “more likely than not” committed a felony by attempting to obstruct Congress when he tried to subvert the 2020 election in 2021.

US District Judge David Carter on Monday said: “Based on the evidence, the court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021."

Mr Trump admitted in his statement on his golfing feat that he outperformed his group, which also included professionals Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes, "on that one hole only".

"These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t," he said.

"Anyway, there’s a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts."

"The President made a hole-in-one. A 180-yard five-iron," said spokesman Taylor Budowich on Twitter in a video showing the former president walking over to the hole before saying "It's there".

45 picking up his hole-in-one on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dzTdWAdkWe — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) March 28, 2022

But Mr Trump said he would not reveal who won the match, claiming he was a "very modest individual".

"Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun," he said.

"I won’t tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don’t like people who brag!"