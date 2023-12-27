UAE space centre launches research programme for university students

The UAE's space centre has launched a new research programme for university students.

The Space Science Research Programme aims to integrate students into the country's National Space Programme by developing their skills and boost interest in space sciences.

It is aimed at Emirati undergraduates who will graduate next year in fields of science, technology, engineering and maths, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The programme will launch next summer and will take place over 10 weeks at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai.

Students enrolled on to the programme will undergo virtual or in-person sessions and undertake research in Earth sciences, human health in space, protein crystallography in space and engineering.

They will also participate in a boot camp before starting their research work, which is designed to introduce them to the topics and their mentors.

University students have until January 30, 2024 to register for the programme.

Adnan Al Rayes, assistant director general for Space Operations and Exploration, said the MBRSC's programme aims to promote space learning to the country's ambitious youth.

“The Space Science Research Programme is more than just an opportunity to learn. It is a platform for our ambitious youth to contribute to our nation's efforts in the field of space and scientific progress,” he said.

“By investing in our youth, we are ensuring a brighter future and more innovative future for the UAE.”

In 2023, the UAE enjoyed its busiest year in space after Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi returned from his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station in September.

Next year, MBRSC is expected to launch the MBZ-Sat satellite, the Arab world's most powerful to date.

The 800kg satellite will be carried into orbit as part of a SpaceX ride-share mission on a Falcon 9 rocket.

The space centre also plans to develop designs for a new rover, Rashid 2, in 2024 after the first rover crash-landed on the lunar surface in April.

