Tributes paid to key Dubai figure Issa Abdullah Buhumaid

He was the father of Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development

Buhumaid played a role in building Dubai into the city it was in the 1960s to the metropolis today. Chris Ware / Keystone Features / Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Buhumaid played a role in building Dubai into the city it was in the 1960s to the metropolis today. Chris Ware / Keystone Features / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Tributes have been paid to the late father of Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Issa Abdullah Buhumaid held a number of key roles in Dubai over the years.

He was also a contemporary of Sheikh Rashid, Ruler of Dubai and the UAE's Vice President. Sheikh Rashid died in 1990.

Buhumaid was among those who played a key role in building Dubai into the global city it is today.

Tributes flooded in on social media on Sunday.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, Sheikh Khalifa, said Buhumaid was one of Dubai's cherished men.

"My sincerest condolences to the family of the late Issa Abdullah Buhumaid," Mr Gargash wrote on social media.

"[He] was one of Dubai's beloved men ... We ask God for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and for his family beautiful patience and consolation."

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, was also among those who paid tributes.

"Sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased Issa Abdullah Buhumaid," she said. "We ask God to bless him with his vast mercy."

UAE writer and researcher, Abdullah Alneaimi, also praised him.

"My father always ... described him in one phrase: 'one of the best men of Dubai'," he wrote on Twitter.

Updated: June 27, 2021 10:50 PM

