RTA awards contract for building internal roads in three residential areas of Dubai

Roadworks are expected to be complete by the second half of next year

The 34.4 kilometres of roads will be built in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3. RTA
The 34.4 kilometres of roads will be built in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3. RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads in three residential communities.

The 34.4 kilometres network of roads will be built in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3.

Work is expected to be complete by the second half of 2022.

Roads, street lights and rainwater drainage will be improved in Al Quoz 2.

A 16km internal road will be constructed between Al Khail and Al Meydan roads.

Read More

Dubai last year tested electric buses that can be charged as they pass over magnetic strips on the road. WamDubai plans to make public transport emission-free by 2050

Dubai and Sharjah journey gets easier after new roads open

A 12km internal road will be built in Nad Al Sheba 2.

There will also be new parallel parking spaces, streetlights, and a drainage system to direct storm water into the sewerage network for the area.

Two new entry-exit points from and to Al Manama and Nad Al Hamar streets will improve traffic flow.

In Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens in Al Barsha South 3, about 6.4 kilometres of internal roads will be built.

New street lighting, car parks and a bus station are also planned.

Updated: June 5, 2021 08:52 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
Most Read