RTA awards contract for building internal roads in three residential areas of Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads in three residential communities.

The 34.4 kilometres network of roads will be built in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3.

Work is expected to be complete by the second half of 2022.

Roads, street lights and rainwater drainage will be improved in Al Quoz 2.

A 16km internal road will be constructed between Al Khail and Al Meydan roads.

A 12km internal road will be built in Nad Al Sheba 2.

There will also be new parallel parking spaces, streetlights, and a drainage system to direct storm water into the sewerage network for the area.

Two new entry-exit points from and to Al Manama and Nad Al Hamar streets will improve traffic flow.

In Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens in Al Barsha South 3, about 6.4 kilometres of internal roads will be built.

New street lighting, car parks and a bus station are also planned.