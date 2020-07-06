Coronavirus: Dubai hotels upbeat as emirate welcomes first tourists

UAE-SPORT-SURFING An rides a jet-powered surfboard at the Dubai Watersports Festival in June 2020. All photos by Karim Sahib / AFP (AFP)

The first tourists to visit Dubai in almost four months were due to fly into the emirate on Tuesday as hotels voiced optimism at the easing of travel restrictions.

Leisure industry experts said they had seen a marked increase in reservations since the city announced it was opening up to international visitors.

Hotels said they had received bookings from Russian and European travellers right through to September, despite the seasonal high temperatures.

They said confidence in a quick return to normal operations was in part due to the success of the UAE in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Online bookings have doubled in terms of planned stays versus the previous weeks,” said Alexander Lee, the Jumeirah hotel group’s chief commercial officer.

“Interestingly, international guests are also increasingly looking to visit in the next three months with over half of the bookings made for July, August and September.”

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, Dubai and the rest of the Emirates took immediate steps to counter the threat of the pandemic.

International flights were suspended, shops and restaurants closed and everyone bar key workers were asked to operate from home.

Travel restrictions led to a dramatic drop in hotel bookings in the UAE and around the world, with the international tourism sector perhaps the hardest hit.

Hotels were also forced to reduce staff numbers and some closed altogether as they waited for the worst of the outbreak to pass.

Now, as UAE officials continue to ease restrictions and encourage businesses to reopen, hotels can once again look forward to welcoming tourists.

The tourism sector in Dubai accounted for more than 11 per cent of its GDP in 2019, with the emirate attracting close to 17 million visitors.

David Allan, general manager for Radisson Hotels in Dubai, said its bookings had definitely begun to recover.

“It’s another positive step in getting back to business," he said, referring to the resumption of tourist flights.

“The messaging on Dubai being a destination of choice have been well managed and we look forward to welcoming more and more tourists in the months to come.”

On Monday, the Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort in Fujairah also said it was gearing up to greet visitors.

“We have started taking reservations for people planning to visit in September and October,” said Ashraf Helmy, the resort's general manager.

“Guests from countries such as Russia and Ukraine have sent booking requests for mid-October, while the Europeans have booked from late September.

“Many people are still uncomfortable with the idea of going out or travelling during the current situation but the UAE has taken all precautionary measures and we are adhering to safety measures.”

John Thomas, sales manager at the Ajman Beach Hotel, said their reservations were up, too.

The hotel typically receives a high volume of bookings from October until May, with guests staying between seven and 14 nights.

“We have received bookings, starting from October, that were mainly booked online,” he said.

“Bookings were cancelled during the first half of the year due to Covid-19 so they moved the dates to October.

“We are currently serving guests from inside the country and ready to receive tourists from around the world.”

Meanwhile, other businesses tied to the tourism sector also expressed confidence in the UAE’s ability to recover from the pandemic.

The Empire Aviation group, an aircraft management and charter firm, said it was working with luxury property companies to package stays that offered private jet travel.

“Looking ahead, we are confident and optimistic about the future of inbound leisure travel to Dubai, as an international aviation, business and leisure destination and hub,” said Caron Gledhill, the group's marketing director.

“Currently, with the easing of flight restrictions and leisure travel, we can see enquiries coming in for outbound charter flights from Dubai to destinations in Greece, Italy, Switzerland and the UK.”

Tributes from the UAE's personal finance community • Sebastien Aguilar, who heads SimplyFI.org, a non-profit community where people learn to invest Bogleheads’ style “It is thanks to Jack Bogle’s work that this community exists and thanks to his work that many investors now get the full benefits of long term, buy and hold stock market investing. Compared to the industry, investing using the common sense approach of a Boglehead saves a lot in costs and guarantees higher returns than the average actively managed fund over the long term. From a personal perspective, learning how to invest using Bogle’s approach was a turning point in my life. I quickly realised there was no point chasing returns and paying expensive advisers or platforms. Once money is taken care off, you can work on what truly matters, such as family, relationships or other projects. I owe Jack Bogle for that.” • Sam Instone, director of financial advisory firm AES International "Thought to have saved investors over a trillion dollars, Jack Bogle’s ideas truly changed the way the world invests. Shaped by his own personal experiences, his philosophy and basic rules for investors challenged the status quo of a self-interested global industry and eventually prevailed. Loathed by many big companies and commission-driven salespeople, he has transformed the way well-informed investors and professional advisers make decisions." • Demos Kyprianou, a board member of SimplyFI.org "Jack Bogle for me was a rebel, a revolutionary who changed the industry and gave the little guy like me, a chance. He was also a mentor who inspired me to take the leap and take control of my own finances." • Steve Cronin, founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com "Obsessed with reducing fees, Jack Bogle structured Vanguard to be owned by its clients – that way the priority would be fee minimisation for clients rather than profit maximisation for the company. His real gift to us has been the ability to invest in the stock market (buy and hold for the long term) rather than be forced to speculate (try to make profits in the shorter term) or even worse have others speculate on our behalf. Bogle has given countless investors the ability to get on with their life while growing their wealth in the background as fast as possible. The Financial Independence movement would barely exist without this." • Zach Holz, who blogs about financial independence at The Happiest Teacher "Jack Bogle was one of the greatest forces for wealth democratisation the world has ever seen. He allowed people a way to be free from the parasitical "financial advisers" whose only real concern are the fat fees they get from selling you over-complicated "products" that have caused millions of people all around the world real harm.” • Tuan Phan, a board member of SimplyFI.org "In an industry that’s synonymous with greed, Jack Bogle was a lone wolf, swimming against the tide. When others were incentivised to enrich themselves, he stood by the ‘fiduciary’ standard – something that is badly needed in the financial industry of the UAE."

UAE v United States, T20 International Series Both matches at ICC Academy, Dubai. Admission is free. 1st match: Friday, 2pm 2nd match: Saturday, 2pm UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Mohammed Boota, Abdul Shakoor, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat USA squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Jaskaran Malhotra, Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Jannisar Khan, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Timil Patel, Roy Silva, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, Hayden Walsh

