Motorists warned of delays during Dubai World Cup on Saturday

Transport authorities have warned motorists to expect delays on Saturday as large crowds gather for the Dubai World Cup.

Tens of thousands of spectators are set to flock to Meydan Racecourse for the 27th staging of the horse racing spectacle.

The sporting action will begin at 3.30pm, with the main Dubai World Cup race set for 8.35pm, but many fans will make their way to the 80,000 capacity venue early to soak up the carnival atmosphere.

Roads affected

A number of routes are expected to be busy both before and after the highly anticipated race meeting.

The RTA said on Friday that delays are expected on Al Meydan Street, Al Khail Road and Dubai-Al Ain Road between 1pm and midnight.

“Please depart early and use alternative roads to reach your destination,” the RTA tweeted.

More than 6,000 car parking spaces will be provided at the racecourse.

Transport plan in place

The RTA said 4,500 taxis would be in operation on Saturday to help transport fans to and from the event.

Fifty shuttle buses will take people to Dubai Mall and City Deira following the conclusion of the festivities.

The Dubai World Cup meeting will feature some of the top names in horse racing from all over the world, with the highlight being the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup, a 2,000m contest on dirt.

