More than 16,000 single men evicted from family areas in Sharjah

Thousands of single men, workers and illegal tenants have been evicted from family areas in Sharjah since September 2020.

Sharjah Municipality said it has moved out 16,500 single men from different parts of the emirate.

Officials previously issued warnings about houses in the areas, which are often shared by dozens of single men.

Authorities began inspections on September 27 after an Emirati woman told a Sharjah TV and radio programme about male workers living in overcrowded homes in the Al Qadisiya area.

She said she felt intimidated by them.

The Direct Line (Al Khat Al Mubasher) is a platform for Sharjah residents to share concerns with government officials.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah and a regular listener of the show, heard the woman’s concerns and told officials to move out single men from family neighbourhoods.

Municipality inspectors, police officers, officials of the Civil Defence and Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority have been carrying out door-to-door checks since then.

Eviction notices were given to illegal tenants and bachelors while electricity and water supply was cut off for people who shared houses.

Thousands of inspections were carried out across family districts including Maysaloon, Al Qadisiya and Al Nasserya.

“Inspections will continue, as it is important to stop overcrowding in houses, especially during the pandemic,” said Thabet Al Traifi, head of Sharjah Municipality.

Several illegal tenants were also asked to leave a residential building in the emirate after a similar call was recently made to Al Khat Al Mubasher

Utility services were disconnected for 13 apartments and 23 single men were evicted.

“A team was formed after a resident made a complaint,” Mr Al Traifi said.

An inspection video was shared on Sharjah Municipality’s Instagram page.

Mr Al Traifi urged the public to report illegal tenants in family neighbourhoods by calling 993.