UAE at 50: Umm Al Quwain begins restoration of historic old town

Umm Al Quwain has begun a major project to restore the emirate's old town.

It started with the renovation of the emirate's first school, which was built before the UAE was formed, state news agency Wam reported.

Al Ameer School, located in Freej Al Khor and built in 1959, will be restored using the same construction materials to match its original design.

The project – revitalising the historic area of Umm Al Quwain – will eventually encompass the entire old town that has historic buildings dating back more than 200 years.

The UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities is leading the project and, when complete, hopes to attract tourists to the carefully restored building.

It said the restoration project is a unique opportunity to promote the history and development of the emirate and its people.

The Al Ameer School was constructed in a style sympathetic to its environment and included a covered arcade to give pupils shade from the sun.

Plans for the rejuvenation and restoration of UAQ's old town have been in the works for several years.

The UAE's smallest emirate by population is increasingly attracting more tourists with new hotels and beach clubs opening.

UAQ's natural beauty - in pictures

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

