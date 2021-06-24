Coronavirus: UAE records 2,161 new cases and two deaths

A further 2,123 patients beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period

The UAE recorded 2,161 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the country’s total number of infections to 620,309.

Health authorities said another 2,123 patients beat the virus, as recoveries climbed to 599,131.

Fatalities stand at 1,775 after two patients died in the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 19,405 active cases in the country.

Government data showed 14.73 million vaccine doses had been administered across the country since the inoculation campaign began in December.

Coronavirus

A visitor is tested at the Ras Al Khaimah centre. Reem Mohammed / The NationalLatest updates

Frontline medical staff traumatised by watching patients and colleagues die

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi clarified that tourists visiting the emirate are not eligible for a coronavirus vaccine during their stay.

Officials issued the clarification after widespread and inaccurate reports in recent days.

An update to the emirate's vaccine booking app led to erroneous claims that visitors could 'fly in to get the vaccine'.

Updated: June 24, 2021 08:12 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Egypt's health ministry waived the PCR test requirement for vaccinated travellers visiting the country. Getty Images

Vaccinated travellers can now enter Egypt without a PCR test

Egypt
People register for a vaccine at an Abu Dhabi Health Services centre. Victor Besa / The National

Tourists visiting Abu Dhabi are 'not eligible for coronavirus vaccine'

UAE
Dubai International Airport has reopened Terminal 1 as the airport prepares for an expected surge in traffic

'We're back': Dubai airport's Terminal 1 reopens after 15 months to handle summer surge

Transport
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Boris Johnson: double vaccinated have 'real opportunity' to travel

Europe
A man wears a mask reading 'End the lockdown' outside the Palace of Westminster, to protest against the delay of the planned relaxation of lockdown measures, in London, Monday, June 14, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

No mask day: The next stage in England’s lockdown lifting process

Europe
Most Read