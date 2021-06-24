Coronavirus: UAE records 2,161 new cases and two deaths

The UAE recorded 2,161 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the country’s total number of infections to 620,309.

Health authorities said another 2,123 patients beat the virus, as recoveries climbed to 599,131.

Fatalities stand at 1,775 after two patients died in the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 19,405 active cases in the country.

Government data showed 14.73 million vaccine doses had been administered across the country since the inoculation campaign began in December.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi clarified that tourists visiting the emirate are not eligible for a coronavirus vaccine during their stay.

Officials issued the clarification after widespread and inaccurate reports in recent days.

An update to the emirate's vaccine booking app led to erroneous claims that visitors could 'fly in to get the vaccine'.