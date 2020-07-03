Coronavirus: more Abu Dhabi restaurants and cafes outside of shopping malls reopen

Two men have dinner at Al Mufraka restaurant, Abu Dhabi in 2019. More restaurants outside malls in the capital are reopening. Chris Whiteoak / The National

More restaurants, cafeterias and coffee shops operating outside of shopping malls in Abu Dhabi have been allowed to reopen their doors.

These food outlets were able to verify they are complying with the precautionary measures and guidelines put in place to ensure consumer safety before reopening.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) said in a statement on Friday that all staff will have to undergo Covid-19 testing prior to their return to work, and working hours should be consistent with the timings set by the National Sterilisation Programme.

Dr Mohammed Al Hammadi, director of the authority’s legislation division, said that several preventive measures had been set for owners and workers of these facilities, which they are required to meet prior to reopening.

"In cooperation with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Adafsa has designed a page in the food facilities' accounts on its website, calling on them through sms, to enter their employees' data into this page,” said Dr Al Hammadi.

“This enables workers of food facilities that are willing to resume their activities to conduct Covid-19 testing for free."

Similar precautionary measures were previously announced on June 17 to allow more dine-in guests inside eateries.

The safety measures include limiting the number of people in restaurants to 40 per cent of total capacity, with no more than four people allowed at each table.

Both staff and customers must wear gloves and masks, waiting areas should be closed, while tables must be spaced 2.5 metres apart.

All surfaces, tables and chairs must be sterilised after each use, hand sanitiser must be available at the entrance and single-use cutlery must be used unless there are thermal dishwashers.

Customers' body temperature should be checked before entering the facility, while buffet table, reception and hookah services will still be prohibited.

The authority has also carried out extensive inspection campaigns to ensure food outlets are complying with the precautionary measures.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

